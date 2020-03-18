|
ALLEN (DAVIS), Evelyn "Ebba" "Evie" Evelyn Davis Allen passed away on March 13, 2020 in Atlanta, GA at the age of 91. Evelyn, "Ebba" or "Evie" Davis Allen was born Aug. 26, 1928 in Jacksonville, FL. She was the only survivor of her parents Sarah Maddux Davis and Donald McCall Davis, Sr., and her brother Donald McCall Davis, Jr. She graduated from Quitman High School, and from Shorter College and Georgia State University with a Master's in Education. She taught school in Cartersville, GA and later at Walton High School as Special Ed Teacher, She married Robert Grantham Allen, Sr. October 20th, 1951. Robert then joined the air force being stationed at Orly, Air force Base in Paris France, where their second child Robert Grantham Allen, Jr., was born. She returned to Atlanta in 1953 and never left. Evelyn was proceeded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Robert Grantham Allen Sr. She is survived by Shelley Reeves (Michael), Sarah Eden (Gene) her daughters, Robert Grantham Allen Jr. (Lori) and John Davis Allen Sr. (Tara) her sons, Charles Burks III (Erin), Carrie Allen, Elijah Maulding, Robert Grantham Allen III, Daniel Allen Eden, John Davis Allen, Jr. and Sage Elizabeth Allen, her grandchildren, and Baylor Burks and Collyn Burks, her great-grandchildren. Evelyn was a proud member of the "C" nines at Cherokee Town and Country Club as well as a very active member since 1959 of Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church, where she served in every capacity possible except staff member or Reverend. She was affectionately known as "Mother Superior", and "Evelyn Deuteronomy" She was a member of Martha Stewart Bulloch Chapter NSDAR. In her life she volunteered and served on so many boards, committees and causes, the paper doesn't have enough ink. She gave more than she got. She cared about everyone and always wanted to know what they were up to. A celebration of life service will be held at Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church at 471 Mount Vernon Highway Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30328, date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, do something nice for someone or contribute to the Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church Foundation, mvpchurch.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 18, 2020