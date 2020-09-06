1/
Evelyn Calvin
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CALVIN, Evelyn November 3, 1929 - August 15, 2020 Evelyn P. Calvin, 90, died peacefully Saturday, August 15. She was preceded by her beloved husband, John Calvin and her sister Fern Hasling. She is survived by 3 sons Michael (Diane), Paul (Angela), and Greg and 8 grandchildren, Devin, Lauren, Sofya, Kathleen, Laura, Margaret, Elizabeth, and Maria. John's career resulted in ten moves. Evelyn had wonderful friends at each stop. Evelyn spent 10 wonderful years at St. George Village. The Memorial Mass will be at 11 AM, Monday, September 14, at St. Peter Chanel, 11330 Woodstock Rd., Roswell, GA 30075. Family will greet attendees (social distancing) starting at 10:15 AM. The Memorial Mass will be Live-Streamed at: https://youtu.be/ul7JFDT9XyA. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: nationalbreastcancer.org Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, 12050 Crabapple Rd., Roswell, GA 30075, www.northsidechapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
10:15 AM
St. Peter Chanel
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Peter Chanel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
(770) 645-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved