CAMPBELL, Evelyn Danforth Mrs. Evelyn Danforth Campbell of Atlanta passed away on June 9, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, James P. Campbell, III; daughter, Mary Campbell Schilling and her husband, Mike of Hixson, TN; sons, Steve Campbell and his wife, (Mary Lou) of Blue Ridge, VA; Mark Campbell and his wife, Rebecca of Lawrenceville, GA; 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Evelyn was born in Atlanta, Georgia on March 21, 1934 to parents Lizzie Mae and Charlie Franklin Danforth. She was the youngest of four children. Evelyn was a faithful member of Owl Rock UMC and lived out her faith daily. She loved and treasured her family. Evelyn was known for her cooking, which was made with love. She was the constant caregiver; always putting others first. Evelyn enjoyed traveling with her beloved husband to destinations across the United States and abroad. She and Jim also enjoyed square dancing for many years and she cherished the many friendships developed along the way. Funeral services to remember and celebrate her life will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11 o'clock at Owl Rock United Methodist Church (5880 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta, GA) with Dr. David Campbell and Rev. Bert Gary officiating. Interment to follow at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers those desiring may make donations to Owl Rock UMC, 5880 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta, GA or Southwest Christian Care, 7225 Lester Road, Union City, GA 30291. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary