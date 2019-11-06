|
|
COLEMAN (HYATT), Evelyn "Ebby" Evelyn Hyatt Coleman "Ebby" 102, passed away Oct. 31, 2019. Evelyn was born July 12, 1917 in Atlanta, GA and was a lifelong resident. She was the daughter of Charles and Elizabeth Syfan Hyatt. She was predeceased by her son, Donald Edwin Coleman; her sister, Mildred H. McCorkle; and her brother, Charles H. Hyatt. Evelyn was a graduate of Girls High School of Atlanta and attended LaGrange College as an art major. Evelyn was a longtime member of Druid Hills Methodist Church, where she taught children's Sunday School for years. She excelled as an executive secretary, first at Auto Solo, then at Powers Regulator, both in Atlanta. She later came out of retirement to work as a legal secretary for her brother and nephew at Hyatt & Hyatt in Decatur. She was an active member of the WIC organization and enjoyed researching her family's ancestry, as well as oil painting, sewing and crafts. Evelyn's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at A.G. Rhodes Wesley Woods, where she spent her recent years. The family also gives special thanks to Evelyn's kind and faithful caregiver, Dotlin Powell. Evelyn is survived by her grandson, Joey Coleman, and great-granddaughter; her sister-in-law, Eloyse D. Hyatt; nieces, Marilyn M. Royal (Charles), Nancy M. George (Jack), Janet M. Martin (Larry), Cathy H. Ratigan, (Donal), and nephew John M. Hyatt (Liv); 12 great-nieces and nephews, and many great-great-nieces and nephews. The family will hold a graveside service at Westview Cemetery on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 2 PM, Rev. Jill Joyner presiding. A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019