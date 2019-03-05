EMANUEL, Evelyn Evelyn Brooks Emanuel (Nanny) passed away in her home in Decatur, Georgia on March 4, 2019 at the age of 103. Evelyn was born on October 6, 1915 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Her family moved to Norfolk, VA the following year, where she was a 1933 honor graduate of Maury High School. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Emanuel, who died in 1987 after 52 years of marriage, and by her sisters, Irene Schweitzer and Mildred Faverman. She is survived by her three children, Anne Emanuel Klein of Portsmouth, Virginia; Martin Emanuel and his wife Anne of Decatur, and Mark Emanuel of Atlanta; by her four grandchildren, Jill Klein of Atlanta, Doug Klein and his wife Deborah of Evanston, IL; Brooks Emanuel of Decatur; and Ben Emanuel and his wife Jessica Sterling of Atlanta; and by eight great-grandchildren, Madeleine, Tovah, Ari, Gabriel, and Ella Klein of Evanston; and Theo, Cary, and Evan Emanuel of Atlanta. After her children were grown, Evelyn took pride in working for Champion Maps where she was the top salesperson year after year. She also volunteered with the American Red Cross and was a member of Congregation Beth El in Norfolk. Evelyn moved to Virginia Beach in 1989. She attributed her good health to a life-long habit of daily walkingespecially walking on the shoreline and in the surf as the waves brokewhich she did virtually every day until moving to Decatur in 2011. With her outgoing personality, Evelyn was a friend to all. She had a lively sense of humor and was easily moved to laughter, and she enjoyed the companionship of her family, friends, and care-givers until the end of her life. A graveside funeral service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Granby Street in Norfolk on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:30 am. Please sign online guestbook at www.edressler.com. Contributions in Evelyn's memory may be made to Congregation Beth El or a . Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770.451.4999. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary