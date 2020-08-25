1/
Evelyn Germany
GERMANY, Evelyn Mother Evelyn Slaton Germany of College Park, GA passed away on August 18, 2020. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Family and friends please assemble at the chapel at 12:30 PM on the day of service. She leaves behind her eldest brother, Willie Frank Jr., two children, Lisa and Darryl; her grandchildren, Marissa, Darryl (Raynard), Chris (Jon-Jon), Christopher Jr., Jessica, Marshall Jr., Tiffani, and Brandon; over ten great-grands; and a host of nieces and nephews. Today, public viewing from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
AUG
26
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
