GERSHON, Evelyn Evelyn Gershon was unique. She was small in stature but had the biggest heart. Often described as a "delight" - she had a special presence with her big blue eyeglasses and a twinkle in her eye. She had a sharp wit and would catch you with it if you weren't paying attention. Laughter was her medicine and she dispensed it often, spreading smiles and laughter all around her. She met the love of her life, Herbert, at a poker game. He sure won the pot when he met her. They were married for 64 years. Family was everything to Evelyn and Herbert. They loved their extended families and enjoyed celebrating any occasion WITH brothers, sisters, cousins, nieces and nephews. The greatest joy in her life was her grandsons, Eli Gershon and Nate Wakeman. She relished being a grandmother and doting on them, attending school events and soccer games with glee. When she worked as an elementary school tutor, Evelyn believed kind words and encouragement were as important, if not more important, than the lesson. She said that often these were the only kind words some of her students would hear all day. She loved working with kids, and they loved her back. She also had a deep passion for nature and animals. She enjoyed working in the yard more than the house. Her life began in Savannah, GA. Her teen years were spent in Atlanta where she attended Girls High School. Evelyn's childhood wasn't easy and she wanted to give her children the opposite. She showered us with love and support and for that we are eternally grateful. Evelyn is survived by her children, Josh Gershon, Gina Gershon and husband Jim Wakeman, Eric Gershon and wife Joan. The family would like to thank Theresa Smith for the loving care she provided this past year especially over the last week of Evelyn's life. Covid-19 is real, wear a mask! A private, graveside service was held on July 19th. In lieu of Shivah, there will be a Shloshim zoom service to mark the 30th day of mourning. Donations in her memory can be made to Congregation Bet Haverim, Stacey Abrams' fairfight.com or any nature or animal non-profit of your choice. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



