MOON, Evelyn Evelyn Higgins Moon, 91, of Sharpsburg passed away on April 2, 2019. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia on June 8, 1927 to the late Luther Paul and Ruth Higgins. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Calvin N. Moon; and her parents. She is survived by her son, David N. Moon; daughter, Vicki (David) Wallace; six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at College Park Cemetery, College Park with Reverend Jack Miller officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM12:00 PM at Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Southwest Christian Care 7225 Lester Road Union City, GA 30291, www.swchristiancare.org. Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Fayetteville www.mowells.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 3, 2019