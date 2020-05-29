PAYNE (PIERCE), Evelyn Elizabeth Evelyn Elizabeth Pierce Payne, 97, of Suwanee, GA, passed away May 20, 2020 after a long illness. She was born in Atlanta to George and Evelyn Waldron Pierce in 1922. As the family grew, her parents moved to Chamblee. She graduated from Chamblee High School in 1939, attending Marsh Draughton Business College in Atlanta where she completed a diploma program in bookkeeping. Elizabeth married Roy Bernice Payne of Louisville, KY in 1941, and was a devoted wife for sixty-two years. She was the proud mother of two and pursued a career in bookkeeping and payroll accounts at Campbell Coal Company, Pryor Tire Company, and Canterbury Court Senior Living in Atlanta. Mrs. Payne was preceded in death by her husband, Roy, and her son, Roy Payne, Jr., her sisters, Barbara Echols (Col. James) and Velma McLaughlin (James), and her brothers, George Pierce, Jr. (Jean), and Albert (Al) Pierce. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Anita and Rodney Smith, MD of Gainesville and her daughter-in-law, Debbie Payne of Jefferson, her brother David Pierce, Sr. (Ruby), brother and sister-in-law, John and Martha Pierce, and sister-in-law, Ellen (Al) Pierce, six grandchildren Matthew Payne, Wade Payne (Kelly), Elizabeth Cohen (Alex), Melissa Pratt, Donny Merritt (Amy) and Dustin Gertsch, MD, eight great-grandchildren, thirty nieces and nephews from the Pierce and Payne families, and her forever friend, Betty Wallace Hyde. The family is especially thankful for Lisa Dishman and the caregivers at Resting Nest and Joyce DeLine. Mrs. Payne was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church (UMC) serving as a Lay Leader, representative to the North Georgia Conference of the UMC, Board of Stewards, Bible Study Leader and participant, Sunday School Teacher, Vacation Church School teacher and volunteer, President of United Methodist Women at First UMC Suwanee, and serving on pastoral care, parsonage, and many other committees and church projects. After moving to Suwanee to help her parents, she was active in the Suwanee Elementary and North Gwinnett High School PTAs, and the North Gwinnett Athletic Booster Club, supporting teams even after her children graduated. In retirement "Aunt Lib/Miss Lib" continued her active lifestyle serving as a leader in the Gideons International Auxiliary, the Gwinnett Council on Aging and the Good Timers Senior Organization, enjoying trips and the fellowship of many people in the Suwanee community, including her exercise class at George Pierce Park. In addition to her recreation and church activities, she served on the Gwinnett County Property Tax Assessment Appeal Board. She loved her family, faith and community so well. Many remember her cards and notes of encouragement, as well as her kind spirit giving of herself to friends and those in need. She was known for her keen interest in others and her engaging smile. In place of flowers, you can remember her life with a gift to First UMC of Suwanee, Family Promise of Gwinnett or Hall County, or the homeless shelter, food bank, charity of your choice. A funeral service will be held at First United Methodist Church Suwanee when it is safe to do so. While our family is very sad that we can't celebrate her life at this time, we are forever grateful for such a well-lived life and our opportunity to love her all these years. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, GA 30501 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 29, 2020.