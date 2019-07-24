POWERS, Evelyn Smith 91 of Atlanta died July 19, 2019. Mrs. Powers was born on July 30, 1927 in Columbus, GA and was the daughter of the late Robert Wiley Smith and Evelyn Smith Patterson. Evelyn graduated from Columbus High School and then went to Ward-Belmont College in Nashville and later to The University of Georgia where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi. She was a member to The Atlanta Junior League and Cherokee Garden Club. Mr. Powers enjoyed volunteering with several organizations including: The Atlanta History Center, Atlanta Botanical Garden, where she was a founding member, Atlanta Steeplechase where she was also a founding member and served as chairman of the Guarantor Tent Party for 34 years, Shakerag Hounds and Georgia Thoroughbred Society. Evelyn also enjoyed studying the arts and several schools including: Gemological Institute of America, Abbey School of Jewelry Making in New York and various other schools of the arts with watercolors being a major interest. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Powers was preceded in death by her husband, John Edward Powers. She is survived by her daughter, Laura Montgomery of Dawsonville; son, Drew Montgomery of Marietta; grandchildren, Endien Freeman and her husband, Trey of Blue Ridge, Andrew Montgomery of Marietta, Christi Abercrombie of Canton, Johnny Allgood of Gainesville; great greandchildren, Kate, Madison, Samantha and Jackson Freeman; step-daughter, Alison Powers Shapiro. Funeral services will be Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2 o'clock with the family receiving friends beginning at 1:30 at The Sunrise Chapel at Arlington Memorial Park. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 24, 2019