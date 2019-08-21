|
RATTERREE, Evelyn F. Evelyn Frederick Ratterree, 92, passed away on June 19, 2019. A native of Greenville County, daughter of the late John and Lois James Ratterree, she was a Realtor with Harry Norman Realtors in Atlanta. Mrs. Ratterree was a recipient of The Atlanta Board of Realtors Phoenix Award in 1984 and 1994, The Crystal Award in 1995, The Silver Phoenix in 1999 and Gold Phoenix in 2005. Mrs. Ratterree was a member of the Merrill Lynch Leading Edge Society in 1984 and named Realtor Emeritus for 40 years of active sales. Surviving are one son, John Ratterree, II, of Atlanta, GA. An Episcopalian, her graveside service was held 1 PM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Mountain View Cemetery conducted by The Rev. Kellie Wilson. Memorials may be made to Christ Church Episcopal School, 245 Cavalier Drive, Greenville, SC 29607; Woodberry Forest School, 898 Woodberry Forest Road, Forest, VA 22989 or The Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Road, Carpinteria, CA 93013. Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 21, 2019