RIDLEY, Evelyn Favor Mrs. Evelyn Favor Ridley of Atlanta passed on July 26, 2019. Homegoing service will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, 12 noon, Central Holiness Church, Pastor John Knox, Officiating. Interment at Lincoln Cemetery. She is survived by 10 children, host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. Please assemble at the residence the day of service at 11 AM. Pollard and Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., Atlanta, GA. 30315. 404-688-7073.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 2, 2019