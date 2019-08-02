Services
Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.
827 Pollard Boulevard SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
(404) 688-7073
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
the residence
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Central Holiness Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Ridley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Ridley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Ridley Obituary
RIDLEY, Evelyn Favor Mrs. Evelyn Favor Ridley of Atlanta passed on July 26, 2019. Homegoing service will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, 12 noon, Central Holiness Church, Pastor John Knox, Officiating. Interment at Lincoln Cemetery. She is survived by 10 children, host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. Please assemble at the residence the day of service at 11 AM. Pollard and Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., Atlanta, GA. 30315. 404-688-7073.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now