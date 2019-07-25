SIMMONS (Harris), Evelyn Yvonne Mrs. Evelyn Yvonne Harris Simmons was born October 3, 1953, in Aiken County, SC to Zether Mae Harris and the late Arthur Harris Jr. She departed this life on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She grew up in a Christian home and joined the Old Storm Branch Baptist Church in Clearwater, SC where she started serving the Lord at an early age. She was the youngest of six girls and was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Annette Harris. Evelyn attended the public schools in Aiken County and was a 1971 graduate of Langley Bath Clearwater (LBC) High School in Bath, SC. After high school, she attended Morris Brown College (MBC) in Atlanta, GA where she later served as a MBC faculty member. She believed in keeping in touch with current trends and issues and continued her educational studies receiving her post graduate degrees from Winthrop University in Rock Hill, SC and her MBA from Atlanta University School of Business, Atlanta, GA . Evelyn was a very caring, generous and truly respected individual. She loved her family and valued those she called "friend". She loved shopping, line dancing, playing scrabble with her sisters, and visiting her Mother and children as often as possible. Evelyn and her husband enjoyed the theatre, museums, dancing and enjoying life with loved ones. Evelyn was also an avid walker. Amongst her many passions was tutoring children to read, which she did enthusiastically for about 10 years. She also served as a substitute teacher for the Atlanta/Fulton County Public School System. During her children's younger years, Evelyn was an active volunteer with local Boy and Girl Scout troops, as well as youth athletic organizations and other nonprofit organizations. Another important aspect of Evelyn's life was her involvement in Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. for which she was life member. Evelyn was inducted into the Gamma Gamma Chapter at Morris Brown College and at the time of her passing an active member of Pi Alpha Omega. Evelyn was later baptized at Cascade United Methodist Church in Atlanta, GA and also attended Impact Church, in East Point, GA. Those left to remember the good times are: her loving husband of thirty 37 years, Franklyn Simmons Sr.; their children, Dr. Courtney Simmons Rasmussen (Peter) and Franklyn Simmons Jr; her mother, Zether Mae Harris; Bath, SC; four sisters, Earnestine Bell, Beech Island, SC; Eliza Jean Fletcher, Delran, NJ; Patricia Edwards (Robert), Murrieta, CA and Vernelle Tyler (Charles), Aiken, SC; parents-in-law, Frank and Sadie Boler, Columbia, SC; sisters, Roslyn Allen, Chattanooga, TN; Charlyce Goodwin (Sherman), Denita Boler Murray and Gail Middleton, all of Columbia, SC; brother, Errol Boler (Carol), Columbia, SC; aunts-in-law Joan Mobley, Rheda M. Simmons, D'Andra Mobley, Joyce Boler Miller and Thomasina Boler, all of Columbia, SC; and Clementine Boler, Savannah, GA., and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Evelyn Yvonne Harris Simmons will be held Saturday, July 27, 2-5:00 p.m., at the Atlanta Airport Marriott, 4711 Best Rd., College Park, GA 30337. The Pi Alpha Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated will hold The Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony on Friday, July 26, 2019, 3:00 p.m., Impact Church DCD, 2323 Sylvan Road, East Point, GA 30344. The ceremony is open to family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Educational Advisory Foundation, a nonprofit group whose primary focus is teaching impoverished children to read, and can be mailed to the Simmons Residence. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 25, 2019