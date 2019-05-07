STOUT, Evelyn Kay Evelyn Kay Stout, 85, of Gassaway, WV passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. She was born July 12, 1933 in Dille, WV, a daughter of the late Chelsea William Hamric and Erie Jane Young Hamric. Kay graduated from Gassaway High School and Meredith College. She was an Eastern Star member for many years helping others. She and her husband traveled all over the world together. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Roy G. Stout. Kay is survived by her daughters, Betsy Stout Jones and husband, Mark of Panama City Beach, Florida, Taffey Stout and husband, Pete Williams of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Renee Faircloth and husband, David of Sarasota, Florida; grandchildren, Austin Faircloth, Parker Faircloth, Aaron Faircloth, Stephen Faircloth and Sierra Faircloth, and one great grandchild, Naomi Rose Youngblood. Private family services were held. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the -WV, 162 Court Street, Charleston, WV 25301 or to . Words of comfort and memories may be shared with the family at www.roachfuneralhome.com. Services of Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway, WV. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 7, 2019