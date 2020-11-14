THOMPSON, Evelyn



Evelyn Thompson (Born December 24, 1924) a long-time resident of Smyrna, Georgia passed away November 11, 2020 while residing in Daytona Beach, FL by her daughters and their families. Evelyn raised her three children in Smyrna where she and husband Harry worked for the Atlanta Board of Education. Summers were spent at their vacation home in Wilbur by the Sea, FL always returning in the fall for the new school year. They had a church family at Marietta Bible Chapel and attended Northwoods Church for many years keeping lifelong Christian family friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry R Thompson and son Dickie Thompson. Evelyn is survived by daughters Susan Smith (James) and Julianne Gunnlaugsson (Ed), granddaughter Kelli Tracy (Clint), grandson Rohr Gunnlaugsson, great grandson Orion Gunnlaugsson, and sister Joyce Taylor and children. The family celebrates her full life and homecoming to our Savior and Lord Jesus. Evelyn will be laid to rest with family at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery in the Veterans Garden on November 15th at 11:00 a.m. Alavon Cremation Services of New Smyrna Beach, FL will be presiding.



