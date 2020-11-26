WATKINS, Evelyn L.
Homegoing Services for Mrs. Evelyn Lucille Hill Watkins, of Decatur, will be held Friday, November 27, 2020, 11:00 AM at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. Pastor Adam Grant, Officiating. Interment, Dawn Memorial Park, Decatur. Mrs. Watkins leaves to cherish, daughters, Connie Culpepper, Loretta Standridge; granddaughters, Jenny Horton (Mark), Celena Culpepper Parkman (Joseph), Celeste Culpepper; great-grandchildren, Ashley Brown, Joanna Love, Michael Nelson, Kenneth Culpepper, Melissa Ralston, Angel White; 15 great-great-grandchildren, 1 brother, Jimmy Hill; and a host of other relatives and loving friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the mortuary at 10:30 AM, Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.