WEAVER, Evelyn Mrs. Evelyn Wise Weaver of SW Atlanta, passed away on May 15, 2020. A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 23, at 11 AM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Interment Westview Cemetery. She is survived by her children, Ronald Weaver, Avis Weaver, Dr. Brian Weaver, and Dr. John Weaver; grandchildren, Shezza Shagarabi, Dr. Anwar Shagarabi, Rani Shagarabi: nieces, nephew and many cousins. Today, public viewing from 9 AM - 6 PM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, 404-349-3000. www.mbfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 22, 2020