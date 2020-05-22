Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
Viewing
Friday, May 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
View Map
Evelyn Weaver Obituary
WEAVER, Evelyn Mrs. Evelyn Wise Weaver of SW Atlanta, passed away on May 15, 2020. A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 23, at 11 AM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Interment Westview Cemetery. She is survived by her children, Ronald Weaver, Avis Weaver, Dr. Brian Weaver, and Dr. John Weaver; grandchildren, Shezza Shagarabi, Dr. Anwar Shagarabi, Rani Shagarabi: nieces, nephew and many cousins. Today, public viewing from 9 AM - 6 PM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, 404-349-3000. www.mbfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 22, 2020
