FORD STEWART FUNERAL HOME INC - JONESBORO
2047 HIGHWAY 138
Jonesboro, GA 30236
(770) 210-2700
Evelyn Weir
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Evelyn Weir Obituary
WEIR, Evelyn Mrs. Evelyn Haynes Weir, age 98, of LaGrange formerly of Stockbridge, passed away on May 1, 2020. She worked for the Fulton County Health Department and was a Member of First Baptist Church of Jonesboro. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Davis; nieces and nephews, Blane Davis, Allison Redd, Diane Rhodes, Larry Roberts, and Phyllis Bearden; great niece, Chasity Rice and great nephew, Christopher Harrell. An interment will take place on Thusday, May 6, 2020 at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers you may make contributions in her name to: The Glory Singers, First Baptist Church of Jonesboro, PO Box 773, Jonesboro, GA 30237. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge, 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 6, 2020
