WEIR, Evelyn Mrs. Evelyn Haynes Weir, age 98, of LaGrange formerly of Stockbridge, passed away on May 1, 2020. She worked for the Fulton County Health Department and was a Member of First Baptist Church of Jonesboro. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Davis; nieces and nephews, Blane Davis, Allison Redd, Diane Rhodes, Larry Roberts, and Phyllis Bearden; great niece, Chasity Rice and great nephew, Christopher Harrell. An interment will take place on Thusday, May 6, 2020 at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers you may make contributions in her name to: The Glory Singers, First Baptist Church of Jonesboro, PO Box 773, Jonesboro, GA 30237. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge, 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 6, 2020