COOK, Everett Everett Cook, age 75, of Winston, GA, formerly of Cobb County, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, July 7, 2020 after a year long illness. He was retired from the City of Atlanta Police Department after 30 years where he was a Captain and retired again from Ryder after 15 years as a truck driver. He was a member of Ephesus Baptist Church and the Thrash Life Group. Mr. Cook is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Barbara Cook of Winston, daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and David Boyd of Ooltewah, TN., four grandchildren, Kristen, Jonathan, Leah, and Anna Boyd of Ooltewah, brother, George Cook of Milton, sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Larry Waters of Milton, sister, Nancy Stewart of Marietta, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Ephesus Baptist Church in Villa Rica with Rev. Billy Godwin and Dr. Gerald Harris officiating. Interment will follow at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park in Marietta. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations designated to either Our Journey of Hope (cancer support) or Servant's Hands (sewing ministry) to Ephesus Baptist Church, 8445 Ephesus Church Rd., Villa Rica, GA 30180. The family will receive friends at the church Wednesday, July 15, from 12 PM, until the time of service. Service will be live streamed from the church's website at ebclife.net
. An online guestbook is available at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com
.