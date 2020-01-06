|
JOHNSON, Everett Everett Floyd Johnson, age 82, slid quietly into eternity in the early morning hours of January 3, 2020 after suffering several years with respiratory disease. Born on 9-11-1937 to Johnny B. and Rosa Lee Johnson of Loganville, Everett was the adored youngest of 6 children. With only a 9th grade education and a drive to succeed, Everett started working at a very young age and by the time he turned 16, was supporting his parents. At age 17, he met and married a beautiful young red haired girl from Stone Mountain, Carolyn Virginia Worthey, and started a family. He became the youngest produce manager to ever be employed by A&P Grocery stores. He opened a used car lot in Tucker where the family settled and calls home to present day. As the family grew, Everett often struggled to make ends meet. He and his wife grew and sold produce from their yard in Tucker and Everett would take on most any job whenever work was offered. In the mid 70's, he started doing carpentry which presented him the fortuitous opportunity to meet his lifelong friend, Mr. John Weiland, III of John Weiland Homes. Mr. Weiland hired him as a sub-contractor to do the trim work for his company and some of the finest homes built in Atlanta and surrounding areas. Operated by the light of his life, son and first born child James Henry Johnson, EJ Trim Contracting Inc. flourished and was highly successful... even to this day. Everett's company won many awards over the years and was recently honored as the longest sub-contractor to work for John Weiland Homes, Inc., being employed for 40 years and utilizing 3 generations of Johnson men! Everett was preceded in death by his daughter, Carol Annette Johnson Shelnutt, his parents and all of his siblings. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carolyn; the light of his life and first born, James Henry Johnson and his wife Vickie and their 3 sons Nicholas, Brent and Mathew; grandson, Randy Shelnutt, Jr. and wife Stephanie of Buchanan; daughter, Chris Lee Johnson of Duluth and daughter, Tracy Catherine Johnson Walker of Lilburn and her 2 sons, Trent and Spencer. Everett had 3 precious great-grandchildren, Elijah Eden Johnson, Selah Claire Johnson and Judah Johnson.
