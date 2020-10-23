1/
Everett Martin
1926 - 2020
MARTIN, Everett L.

7/18/1926 – 10/17/2020

Everett L Martin was born July 18, 1926 in Huntington, West Virginia. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Adeline, his daughters Julie Wuerfel (Husband Scott Wuerfel), Cindy Martin, 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson.

Everett served in the U.S Army during WWII (1944-1947).

He married Adeline in 1947, attended Georgia Institute of Technology under the GI Bill, and graduated in 1952 with a BS in Industrial Management. He spent most of his career in the field of Labor relations, retiring from the CDC as Chief of Labor and Employee Relations in 1992. He continued to consult at Life Span Services well into his 70s.

He was a diehard Georgia Tech fan, enjoyed Big Band Music (jitterbugging with his favorite girl, Adeline) and played a mean game of tennis.

Donations to The Michael J Fox Foundation in his honor will be most appreciated.

GO JACKETS!!!!



Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 23, 2020.
