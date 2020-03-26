|
HOWE, Jr., Everitt Weir Obituary for Everitt Weir Howe, Jr. (November 22, 1945-March 22, 2020) Everitt Weir Howe, Jr. (Ev), 74, passed away early Sunday Morning, March 22. He fought a courageous battle with esophageal cancer for a year and a half. He had a short reprieve for a few months when he and his family were able to do a little traveling. His strong Catholic faith helped him throughout the hard times and gave him peace. Ev is survived by his wife, Ellen Fluharty, daughters Julie Paulsen, Katherine Howe, and Patricia Coghlan, and sons Jeffrey Hall and David Everitt Howe. He is also survived by his brother, David Howe (and wife Sally) and sister Kathleen Howe and her daughter Karena, grandchildren Drew Paulsen, Alex Paulsen, Parker Coghlan, Judah Hall, and Hadley Coghlan. Ev was born in Florida at Coral Gables Pratt General Hospital, which is now the Biltmore Hotel. His parents were part of the "Greatest Generation," his father serving during World War Two, with 28 years in the US Air Force. Without really planning it, Everitt followed in his father's footsteps by attending the University of Florida, earning an Aerospace engineering degree, an Air Force commission, and private pilot's wings. He entered active duty in 1968, working as an Aerospace engineer and a C-141, C-130, and C-5 pilot during his 21 years in the Air Force. These years included service in Southeast Asia and Cold War destinations around the world. After retiring at Dobbins Air Force Base, he secured his dream job as a commercial airline pilot for Pan American World Airways, based in NYC and Miami. After that, he worked on the Lockheed F-22 Raptor Stealth fighter, an incredible job and airplane. After attending a Catholic Cursillo retreat and reading the entire Bible, Ev sought to live the life of loving our God and all of our neighbors. He led a program of English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Sandy Springs for ten years. Unfortunately, the program ended, largely because driving privileges for longtime resident immigrants were taken away, thus making it impossible for them to attend classes without breaking the law. Ev became a valued member of Atlantans Building Leadership for Empowerment (ABLE), extending his beliefs into other human rights areas. In one reflection about the kind of man Ev was, the family remembers his words, "I'm so happy to be me!" A quotation from St. Paul in 2 Timothy 4:7-8 is befitting Ev as well: "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." A celebration of Ev's life will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations for Ev can be made to St. Jude Memorial Children's Hospital at <>
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 26, 2020