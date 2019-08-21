|
BUTLER, Sr., Exlon Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Exlon Butler, Sr., age 64, will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11 AM at Beulah Missionary Baptist Church-2340 Clifton Springs Rd, Decatur, GA. Pastor Jerry D. Black - Senior Pastor. Viewing/Visitation TODAY, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 10 AM - 8 PM, WAKE from 7 - 8 PM at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc., - 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA. Interment at Kennedy Memorial Gardens - 2500 River Rd, Ellenwood GA. Visit www.levettfuneralhome.com to express condolences. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241 5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 21, 2019