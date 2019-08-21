Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Beulah Baptist Church
0 Clifton Springs Rd.
Decatur, GA
View Map
Exlon Butler sr. Obituary
BUTLER, Sr., Exlon Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Exlon Butler, Sr., age 64, will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11 AM at Beulah Missionary Baptist Church-2340 Clifton Springs Rd, Decatur, GA. Pastor Jerry D. Black - Senior Pastor. Viewing/Visitation TODAY, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 10 AM - 8 PM, WAKE from 7 - 8 PM at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc., - 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA. Interment at Kennedy Memorial Gardens - 2500 River Rd, Ellenwood GA. Visit www.levettfuneralhome.com to express condolences. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241 5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 21, 2019
