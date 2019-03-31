Services
HUDSON-WHITMAN, Rev. Dr. Eyvonne Celebration of Life for Rev. Dr. Eyvonne Hudson-Whitman will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019, 11am at St. Mark AME Church, 3605 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331., Her remains will lie in state from 10AM until the hour of service. Visitation Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 10am to 8pm at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA., 30034. 404-241-5656. Please, visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, the family requests that tax deductible contributions be sent to Turner Theological Seminary, 702 Martin Luther King, Jr Drive, SW Atlanta, GA 30314 for The Eyvonne Whitman Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 31, 2019
