SUMMERS, Jr., F. Allen Mr. F. Allen Summers Jr. (age 80) passed away on July 9th, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. A native of Atlanta Georgia, Mr. Summers was born at Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta, attended Southwest High School, Georgia Military College, and Georgia State University in Business Administration. He also served in the United States Air Force as a flight mechanic from 1959 to 1966. In 1961, he married Wilma T. Summers (1939 2004) and had two sons. Mr. Summers, after 33 years of service, retired from Daimler Chrysler Corporation in 2004. This beloved husband, father, church member, and community volunteer is survived by his sons: F. Allen Summers III & Daniel V. Summers, and his second wife Mary Ann Summers. Viewing Services will be held on July 12 from 7pm until 9pm at the Sandy Springs Chapel (136 Mount Vernon Hwy, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 : 404-255-8511) with a grave side service at 1 pm July 13th in Arlington Cemetery in Atlanta Georgia. In lieu of flowers a donation to the in his name is requested.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 12, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
