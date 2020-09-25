1/1
F. Jarman
JARMAN, F. Elaine


F. Elaine Jarman, PH.D., passed September 14, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. She was the daughter of Cyrus and Edna Cox Jarman of Willard, NC born in 1936. She received her Ph.D from the University of North Carolina. She worked for 20 years as a psychologist in the Jackson Brook/ Maine Medical Center system. She was an avid reader in many subjects and enjoyed art, literature, drama, and dance. Her greatest enjoyment, however, was being a mother to her daughter Michelle.

She was predeceased by her parents and niece, Dianne. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Jeannie Marcus, two grandchildren, James Carter and Madelaine Rushing, her sister, Barbara Jarman Hawkins, and her ex-husband, Allan Marcus, Ph.D.

There will be no ceremony. Friends may take a moment to remember their good times together.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 25, 2020.
