Services
William Gayleano Murray & Sons Funeral Home
923 McDaniel Street, SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 963-5634
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Radcliffe Presbyterian Church
286 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive
Atlanta, GA
Fabienne Washington Obituary
WASHINGTON, Fabienne The memorial service for Ms. Fabienne Washington will be held at 11 AM, Friday, November 15, 2019, at Radcliffe Presbyterian Church, 286 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive, Atlanta, Georgia. Washington, of Waynesboro, passed away on November 2, and the family has noted that those attending have the option of wearing something green in honor of Fabienne's favorite color. Additionally, the family requests donations be made to the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society in lieu of flowers. A page has been set up in her honor to receive your donations. Please visit http://main.nationalmssociety.org/goto/fabienne to make a donation today! Services entrusted to William Gayleano Murray and Son Funeral Home, 404 - 963 - 5634, www.wgmurrayandson.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 14, 2019
