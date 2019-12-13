Services
Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home
1163 Reynolds Street
Covington, GA 30015
(770) 786-6177
Fannie Banks Obituary
BANKS, Fannie Maggie Funeral Service for Ms. Fannie Maggie Banks of Atlanta, Georgia entered eternal rest on December 9, 2019. Services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Bethabara Missionary Baptist Church, 11392 Highway 36 Covington, Georgia, Rev. Dr. Leland L. Jones, Sr., Eulogist, assisted by others. Interment, Church Cemetery. She is survived by her brother, Mr. Weaver D. Banks, Jr. and sister-in-law, Mrs. Delores Banks and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The remains will lie in-state at the church from 11:00 AM until the hour of service. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 12:00 PM Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 13, 2019
