BROWNLEE, Fannie J. Homegoing services for Mrs. Fannie Joyce Brownlee, of Lithonia will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 12:00 Noon at Antioch East Baptist Church, 1223 Hardee Street NE, Atlanta with remains to lie instate at 10:00 A.M. Rev. Michael A. Smith, Pastor and Rev. J.E. Howard, Officiating. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens, Ellenwood. Wake services will be held SUNDAY, May 26, 2019, in the chapel from 5:00 - 6:00 P.M. Survivors include: husband, James Brownlee; daughter, Telechia (Deon) Wyatt; son, Daryl (Edreesa) Brownlee; granddaughters, Imani Brownlee, India Harris, Jasmyn Nichols and Kayla Brownlee; sisters, Daisy Mason, Virginia Miller, Doris Holloway, Emily Lumpkin, Bernice Hines and Betty Jackson; brothers, Thomas Holmes, Freddie (Lisa) Holmes and Donald Holmes; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence at 11:00 A.M. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Ave., Decatur. 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 25, 2019