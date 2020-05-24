|
POOLE, Fannie Services for Mrs. Fannie Johnson Poole will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 11 AM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Survivors include her husband, Ivey Joe Poole; sister, Alberta Dennard, Cynthia Thomas (Roosevelt), Ruthie Young; brother, William L. Johnson (Bertha); sisters-in-law, Fannie Gearing, Minnie Simmons (Charlie), Geraldine Collins (Reginald) and Pattie Poole Mobley; other relatives and friends. Public Viewing, Monday, May 25, from 1 - 6 PM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, (404) 349-3000, www.mbfh.com. Services will be "LIVE" Streamed on this website: vimeo.com/murraybrothers.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 24, 2020