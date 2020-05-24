Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
Fannie Poole Obituary
POOLE, Fannie Services for Mrs. Fannie Johnson Poole will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 11 AM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Survivors include her husband, Ivey Joe Poole; sister, Alberta Dennard, Cynthia Thomas (Roosevelt), Ruthie Young; brother, William L. Johnson (Bertha); sisters-in-law, Fannie Gearing, Minnie Simmons (Charlie), Geraldine Collins (Reginald) and Pattie Poole Mobley; other relatives and friends. Public Viewing, Monday, May 25, from 1 - 6 PM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, (404) 349-3000, www.mbfh.com. Services will be "LIVE" Streamed on this website: vimeo.com/murraybrothers.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 24, 2020
