BANKS, Fannye Fannye Gertrude Hopkins Banks was born July 1, 1930 and was called to her heavenly home on July 13, 2019. Fannye was a native of Atlanta who had a distinguished career in the Atlanta Public Schools as a Teacher at Booker T. Washington and Luther Judson Price High Schools, and as a Guidance Counselor at Therrell High School. Fannye leaves to cherish her memory, Cousins: Inez Collier Walker, Antoinette Cox Burns (Carney), Anthony C. White and Lyndell Walker Breece (Charles); God-Children: The Honorable Arnett W. Mumford, III, Mignon Clark, Lisa Tinsley and Todd J. Meadows; Sisterly Friends: Dr. Thelma Mumford-Glover, Gail Allen-Redmon and Sharletta McKinney. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Fannye Hopkins Banks to Spelman College Museum of Fine Arts, 350 Spelman Lane, P.O. Box 1526, Atlanta, Georgia 30314-4399 or Unconditional Love for Children, Inc. P.O. Box 1767 Tucker, Georgia 30085-1767. On Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Radcliffe Presbyterian Church, 290 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive, N.W. Atlanta, Georgia 30318: 10:00 am - Public viewing 11:00 am - The Links, Inc. White Rose Ceremony 11:30 am - Family visitation 12:00 pm - Homegoing Service Interment at Lincoln Cemetery
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 16, 2019