HARDEN, Farris A private graveside service for Mr. Farris Lee Harden will be held Monday, March 30, 2020, at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30314, officiated by Rev. Dr. Byron E. Thomas, Senior Pastor, Ben Hill United Methodist Church. Public visitation will be held Today Sunday, March 29, at R.W. Andrews Mortuary, from 1 - 5 PM, at 1832 Washington Rd., East Point, GA 30344. Farris, a true gentleman and U.S. Army veteran, leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 51 years, Diane, son Byron Harden (Kimbley), daughter Dr. Farrah Harden Latham, M.D. (Rechard), grandchildren Benjamin, Nathaniel, Kera, and baby Ethan, brothers Neely Harden, Jr. and Keith Trawick (Shirl), sisters-in-law Brenda Bailey and Linda Brittian (Willie), favorite uncle James Andrews, a dear aunt Elizabeth Andrews, with many loving nephews, nieces, cousins, family and friends. RW Andrews Mortuary 404-768-2544.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2020