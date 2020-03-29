Services
RW Andrews Mortuary
1832 Washington Road
Atlanta, GA 30344
(404) 768-2544
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
RW Andrews Mortuary
1832 Washington Road
Atlanta, GA 30344
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
Lincoln Memorial Cemetery
2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd
NW, Atlanta, GA
View Map
Resources
Farris Harden Obituary
HARDEN, Farris A private graveside service for Mr. Farris Lee Harden will be held Monday, March 30, 2020, at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30314, officiated by Rev. Dr. Byron E. Thomas, Senior Pastor, Ben Hill United Methodist Church. Public visitation will be held Today Sunday, March 29, at R.W. Andrews Mortuary, from 1 - 5 PM, at 1832 Washington Rd., East Point, GA 30344. Farris, a true gentleman and U.S. Army veteran, leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 51 years, Diane, son Byron Harden (Kimbley), daughter Dr. Farrah Harden Latham, M.D. (Rechard), grandchildren Benjamin, Nathaniel, Kera, and baby Ethan, brothers Neely Harden, Jr. and Keith Trawick (Shirl), sisters-in-law Brenda Bailey and Linda Brittian (Willie), favorite uncle James Andrews, a dear aunt Elizabeth Andrews, with many loving nephews, nieces, cousins, family and friends. RW Andrews Mortuary 404-768-2544.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2020
