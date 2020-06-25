MCLEROY, Faye Hardy Faye Hardy McLeroy, of Gainesville, Georgia, aged 91, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020 in Dunwoody, Ga. Faye was born in Staham, Ga. to Eva and Henry Hardy on April 5, 1929. She grew up and attended school in Statham and later studied at Berry College in Rome, Ga. She was married to the love of her life, James C. "Jim" McLeroy of Bogart, Ga. on November 2, 1951. They were married for 55 years until his death in 2006. Faye was a long and dedicated employee of Rich's department store in Atlanta, having retired from there after moving to Gainesville from Stone Mountain. She was a member of the Gainesville Garden Club, and the Ostomy Support Group. A woman of great strength and belief, she was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Gainesville, even serving as church secretary to the pastor for a number of years. There, Faye was also a longtime member of the Gleaners Sunday School class where she had so many close friends. Prior to that, she and her husband Jim were longtime members of Columbia Drive Baptist Church in Decatur Georgia. She was proceeded in death by her husband Jim. Faye is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kathryn McLeroy Boltwood and George M. Boltwood, her son and daughter-in-law, James David McLeroy and Laurie K. McLeroy, grandchildren, Megan A. Batcheller (C. Andy Batcheller) Brent A. Boltwood(Amy M. Boltwood), Mahlon K. McLeroy, and great grandchildren, Leighton E. and Harper A. Batcheller, and Banks M. Boltwood. She loved her children dearly, and her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the joy of her life. Given the circumstances of the Covid-19 virus, and in keeping with wanting all to be safe, services for Faye will be graveside only at Bogart First Baptist Church in Bogart, Ga. on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Family and friends are welcome to attend if they would like. Reverend Bruce Fields from Gainesville First Baptist Church will officiate. Burial will follow in the family cemetery at the church in Bogart. H.M. Patterson and Sons, Oglethorpe Hill, Atlanta, Ga. will provide the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in her memory be given to the Ministry of Caring, First Baptist Church of Gainesville, 751 Green Street NW. Gainesville, Georgia 30501. We would like to compile a memory book for our family to cherish in remembrance of our mom and grandmother. If you have a memory you would like to share about Faye, please email it to gmbanker@aol.com The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all of the caregivers that attended to Faye over the past year. Your loving care made her days so much easier. Service will be streamed live on H.M. Patterson Oglethorpe's Facebook for those who would like to but cannot attend.