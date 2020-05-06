Services
FORD STEWART FUNERAL HOME INC - JONESBORO
2047 HIGHWAY 138
Jonesboro, GA 30236
(770) 210-2700
For more information about
Faye Sosby
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Private
Sherwood Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Faye Sosby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faye Sosby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Faye Sosby Obituary
BY, Faye Collins Mrs. Faye Collins by, age 90, of Jonesboro, passed away on May 3, 2020. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She is survived by her children, Wayne (Diane) by of Forest Park, Teresa (Jerry) Delaney of Panama City Beach, FL, Carol (Rick) Cutter of Heflin, AL, Ken (Mary) by of Grantville, William (Jeff Cook) by of McDonough; siblings, Freddie Collins, Darwin Collins, JoAnn Fordham, Ottie Lee Bell, Martha Chaffin; grandchildren, Christopher J. Murphy, Terri Bloodworth, Kelly Christian, Jason A. by, Brian by, Matthew by, Jennifer Creel and Thomas B. by and several great grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Sherwood Memorial Park. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge, 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Faye's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FORD STEWART FUNERAL HOME INC - JONESBORO
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -