BY, Faye Collins Mrs. Faye Collins by, age 90, of Jonesboro, passed away on May 3, 2020. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She is survived by her children, Wayne (Diane) by of Forest Park, Teresa (Jerry) Delaney of Panama City Beach, FL, Carol (Rick) Cutter of Heflin, AL, Ken (Mary) by of Grantville, William (Jeff Cook) by of McDonough; siblings, Freddie Collins, Darwin Collins, JoAnn Fordham, Ottie Lee Bell, Martha Chaffin; grandchildren, Christopher J. Murphy, Terri Bloodworth, Kelly Christian, Jason A. by, Brian by, Matthew by, Jennifer Creel and Thomas B. by and several great grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Sherwood Memorial Park. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge, 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 6, 2020