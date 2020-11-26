1/
Faye Sutt
SUTT, Faye Skipper

Faye Skipper Sutt, 96, Loganville, GA. Passed away November 16, 2020. She was born July 12, 1924 in Gaston County, NC. A daughter of the late James Walter Skipper and Fannie Brewer Skipper.

Faye was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Faye was of Baptist Faith. Survivors of Faye include her sons Ronald Mobley and Stephen Mobley. A daughter in law, Mary Lynn Mobley, a sister Frances Skipper Lineberger. Survivors of Faye are several grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Donald Sutt, son, John Mobley, sisters Lois Louise Skipper Emmett, Retha Skipper Willis and a brother James Skipper.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 26, 2020.
