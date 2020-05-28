|
|
LABAN, Fearn LABAN, Fearn, age 93, of Sandy Springs, GA and a native of Mobile, AL, passed away on May 26, 2020. He is survived by sons Allen Fearn LaBan (Diane) of Madison, MS and Lee Raoul LaBan (Cynthia) of Marietta, GA, grandchildren Cherie Lynn LaBan of Pontotoc, MS, Kristen Diane Wilburn (Bill) of Pontotoc, MS, Christopher Delane LaBan (Brittany) of Cumming, GA and Ryan James LaBan of Marietta, GA, great-grandchildren Jaelyn, Noah, Christian and Natalee LaBan of Cumming, GA, Janet and Tara Wilburn of Pontotoc, MS and Brandon LaBan of Pontotoc, MS as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins across the country. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Jane Elizabeth Foster LaBan, his son David Michael LaBan, brother Ralph LaBan, sister Nell Croft and parents Mr. and Mrs. R.J. LaBan. Fearn was a graduate of Murphy High School in Mobile, AL and the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, AL. He proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II and again during the Korean War. He was a long-time runner and completed the White Rock Marathon in Dallas, TX. He enjoyed participating in road races throughout the Southeast and traveling with Jane across the United States and Europe. Fearn volunteered his time at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church and Northside Hospital. Even after death he was of service to his community, donating his body to the Emory University School of Medicine to be used to train medical students. No public services are planned. A family service will take place in the future at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA where he will be buried with his wife Jane and son David. Memorial contributions may be made to the general capital improvement fund at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church, 86 Mount Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA 30328.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 28, 2020