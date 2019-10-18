|
|
JENKINS, Felton Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Felton Jenkins (85) will be held at 11 AM, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Lucas Temple true Church of God In Christ, 679 Glendale Rd., Scottdale, GA 30079. Interment Dawn Memorial Garden, Decatur, GA. Mr. Felton Jenkins will lie in state from 10 AM to the hour of service. Visitation Friday, Oct. 18, from 12 PM - 8 PM. Family will be present from 6 PM - 8 PM to to receive friends and family. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. Rockdale Chapel, 1999 Hwy. 138 SE Conyers, GA 30013. (770)285-6673.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 18, 2019