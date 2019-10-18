Services
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - Rockdale Chapel
1999 Hwy 138 SE
Conyers, GA 30013
(770) 285-6673
Resources
More Obituaries for Felton Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Felton Jenkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Felton Jenkins Obituary
JENKINS, Felton Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Felton Jenkins (85) will be held at 11 AM, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Lucas Temple true Church of God In Christ, 679 Glendale Rd., Scottdale, GA 30079. Interment Dawn Memorial Garden, Decatur, GA. Mr. Felton Jenkins will lie in state from 10 AM to the hour of service. Visitation Friday, Oct. 18, from 12 PM - 8 PM. Family will be present from 6 PM - 8 PM to to receive friends and family. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. Rockdale Chapel, 1999 Hwy. 138 SE Conyers, GA 30013. (770)285-6673.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Felton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now