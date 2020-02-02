|
RICHARDSON, Fern Laurel How to summarize a life well-lived? Wise, beautiful, spirited, determined, Fern, named after the delicate but sturdy plant, was born Aug. 20, 1929 in Toledo, OH, daughter of Nina and Albert Hallauer. After graduating from Waite High School at age 16, she went on to attend Bethany College in West Virginia where she met her loving companion, Russell Richardson (who preceded her in death in 2014). They married in 1947 and for the next 67 years they traveled together, championed just causes, including Planned Parenthood and the Jeanette Rankin Foundation, and devoted their lives to making the world a better and more peaceful place. In her younger years, Fern was active in the League of Women Voters, Common Cause, National Organization for Women, ACLU, served as board chair of the Georgia Mental Health Association and was a lobbyist for the Equal Rights Amendment. She was a life-time quilter, excelled at calligraphy and loved trying her hand at the harpsichord. There was very little that Fern could not accomplish if she put her mind to it. Fern believed one of her greatest accomplishments the raising of her four wonderful children, Sheryl, Mark, Lisa and Joyce. Their nurturing was her primary focus and they adored her in return. She also had two loving granddaughters, Jennifer and Katie and one great-grandson, Noah. She was a sensitive friend, an empathetic listener, a cheerful optimist who referred to herself as "Pollyanna." Fern was, indeed, a shining light and will be much missed. Those wishing to donate in Fern's memory may do so at: www.plannedparenthood.org or www.rankinfoundation.org
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 2, 2020