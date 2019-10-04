|
BAKER, Flora Flora Baker, 98, passed peacefully September 30, 2019, at her home at Arbor Terrace of Decatur surrounded by her loved ones. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Marvin. She is survived by her daughters, Sherry Baker and Joy Lewis; grandsons, Brennan Zito, Brian and Michael Lewis; and great-grandchildren, Jackson and Isabella Lewis. Born in Blairsville, Georgia in 1921 to Jeter and Florence Ensley, the family moved to Adel, Georgia where she attended Adel High, earning a basketball scholarship. Her accomplishments were many and included working as a supervisor at Bell Bomber building B29's for the war effort, owner and president of Baker Realty in Decatur, member of Eastern Star Grace Chapter #551, 1st woman president of the Dekalb Grand Jurors Association and working under four Georgia governors as a docent at the Governor's mansion. She loved teaching Sunday School for over 50 years at Briarcliff Methodist Church and later joined Oak Grove Methodist. Her joy was the love for her family and her steadfast faith in God. Services will be held Sunday, October 6th, at A.S. Turner Funeral Home in Decatur. Viewing 12 - 2 PM. Service 2 PM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 4, 2019