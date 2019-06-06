Services
Florence Bernes

BERNES, Florence Sunshine Florence Sunshine Bernes, age 92, of Atlanta, Georgia died June 4, 2019. Florence was preceded in death by husband, Leonard Bernes; mother and father, Lillie and Harry Sunshine; brother, Irving; and sister, Shirley. Florence is survived by her children, Myra Bernes (Gary Rebholtz), Sandy Bernes (Jane),Gary Bernes (Shirley); grandchildren, Lane (Jordan) Genee, Matthew Bernes and fiancee Heather Allen, Cory and Brent Rabiner, Sarah Bernes, and Benjamin (Corey) Bernes; great-granddaughter, Drew; brother, Philip Sunshine (Mona); and sister-in-law Ann Kaplan (Ted). A graveside service will be held at Arlington Memorial Park on Friday June 7 at 2:30 pm. Following services, the family will be receiving friends and family at the home of Gary and Shirley Bernes. The family will also receive family and friends at the Bernes' home on Saturday June 8 from 2-6 pm with a shiva service at 6 pm. Donations in Florence's memory can be made to Temple Sinai, The Temple and The Willian Breman Jewish Home. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 6, 2019
