Florence Cosby

Florence "Renee" Cosby, age 65, passed away peacefully October 13, 2020 due to an unexpected stroke.She was born June 26, 1955 in Seoul, Korea, and was adopted by Jimmy and Eugene Franklin of Los Angeles, CA in 1959.A "hoot" is one term frequently used to describe Florence by many. Simply amazing is how her family will always remember her. She was a woman of many hats-self-proclaimed "Best Grandmother in the world," beauty guru, civil servant, wife and mother, to name a few. Though she totes many accomplishments including an Emmy Nomination for her work in the television industry, TV credits from "In Living Color" and "In the Heat of the Night," and working alongside some of Hollywood's most notable Icons, her greatest accomplishment was her family and the life she built alongside her husband, Damon Cosby, children, and grandchildren.Serving the community and helping others was a passion that she passed on to her children and grandchildren. As an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, she frequently served as a greeter and regularly prepared meals for the women's transitional center.Her life was an example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 – "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."Florence is survived by her husband Damon Cosby, her children, Farrell, Malik, Aron, and Mia, son-in-law Ryan, grandchildren, Raelle, Ashley, Zion, Grayson, McKenzie, Ryan Danielle, Elijah, Kori, Ryan II, her siblings, Reveta, James, and Vernon, and many nieces and nephews, whom she loved deeply.In lieu of meals, donations and flowers, please send donations to The Women's Transition Center at First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta 1328 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta GA 30309.



