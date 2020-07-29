1/1
Florence Hendee
MONROE HENDEE (WARREN), Florence Florence Warren Monroe Hendee, an Atlanta native, passed away July 26 at the age of 86. She was predeceased by her parents, Dr. Green Dodd Warren and Irene Thomas Warren and her former husband, William Lott Monroe, Jr., a North West Atlanta landscape architect. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Armand Hendee, her sister, Ann Thomas Warren of Gainesville, GA, her daughter, Florence Monroe Hix (Larry), her son, William Lott Monroe, III (Pattye), and grandchildren, Gann Monroe, Katherine Ann Moore (Nick), Rob Finley, Irene Finley and Cody Hix. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and was at her happiest when surrounded by her family looking at photographs and talking about happy times. Florence attended E. Rivers Elementary School, and Washington Seminary where she made lifelong friendships. She attended Wesleyan College followed by secretarial work at the Coca Cola Company. She was a member of the Atlanta Debutante Club and an officer in the Atlanta Junior League and managed the "Nearly New Store" for the Jr. League for several years. Florence loved her friends, many of which she had known since the first grade with true devotion and loyalty. She had bridge buddies both in Atlanta and Highlands, NC where she spent summers at the Highlands Country Club with her parents as a youngster and her family until this summer. She enjoyed golf at the Capital City Club and in Highlands. Her greatest pleasure came from her love of her dogs that she had had since a child, but none were loved like Lacey, her Cavalier King Charles. Florence was a member of the Northside United Methodist Church. She was a Christian believer with strong belief in the power of prayer. She truly loved people and was blessed with the friendliest, outgoing personality that one could have. She was interested in what people had to say and was always described as a fun person to be with, vibrant and cheerful, even "sparkling". Donations can be made to the Good Samaritan Health Center, founded by Dr. William C. Warren (goodsamatlanta.org), the Atlanta Humane Society (atlantahumane.org) or the charity of your choice in her honor. Please leave a kind note for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
