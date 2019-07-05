JONES, Florence Florence Coursey Jones died July 3, 2019, age 97, in Austell, GA. She graduated from Furman University and taught high school English before marrying Robert Hayne Jones, Jr., also of Greenwood, in 1945. She had three children, Joyce Jones Vosburgh of Tampa, FL, Linda Jones (Ed Hunt) of Atlanta, GA, and Robert Jones, III (Tammy) of Brooksville, GA. The family lived in various towns in the Carolinas and Georgia: Union, SC, Rutherfordton, NC, Kingstree, SC, Tryon, NC, Spartanburg, SC; Tifton, Dublin, and Milledgeville, GA. Everywhere Florence lived, she made good friends and was an active member of local garden clubs and the Women of the Presbyterian Church. She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years; her parents, D. Price Coursey and Elizabeth Dominick Coursey of Greenwood, SC; and her brothers, David Price Coursey and William Abner Coursey. She is survived by her sister, Bette Warner (Mrs. Horace T. Warner); sister-in-law, Jean Jones Park (husband, William John Park), all of Greenwood, SC; her three children; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nieces, a nephew, and their families. Graveside services will be held at Edgewood Cemetery in Greenwood, SC. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 5, 2019