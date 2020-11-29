KOENIG, Florence M.
Florence M. Koenig was born in New York City on December 3, 1921. She died peacefully at her home in Atlanta on November 20, 2020, just two weeks shy of her 99th birthday. A graveside service took place on November 22, 2020 at the Hebrew Cemetery in Greensboro, NC. Rabbi Joshua Ben-Gideon of Beth David Synagogue officiated.
Florence grew up in New York City with her mother, May Kaye, brother, Mort Kaye and grandmother, Annie Jacobson. She graduated from Hunter College and worked briefly in the public relations industry.
She met her beloved husband, Don, a fellow New Yorker, prior to World War II, but waited until he returned from the war to marry on October 7, 1945. The next 62 years was a true love story!
Florence and Don continued to live in the New York metro area raising their two sons prior to relocating to Greensboro, North Carolina in the summer of 1964. For the next 51 years, while living in Greensboro, Florence lived an active life that included participating in activities such as tennis and golf at Starmount Forest Country Club. Florence loved her table games, and excelled at bridge, canasta, and mahjong, which she played regularly until shortly before her death. She was also a well-known member of Beth David Synagogue during her Greensboro years.
After Don passed away in 2007, Florence maintained her active lifestyle, and enjoyed cultural events such as the opera, symphony, theater and dining out with longtime friends. Known for her impeccable style, she was always perfectly dressed for any occasion. At age 93, after outliving many of her peers, she moved to Atlanta to be closer to her family.
Florence enjoyed her time in Atlanta while living at the Renaissance on Peachtree retirement community. She was an avid participant in many of the social activities and quickly established a new group of friends.
She thrived being around her sons, Harvey and Chet, along with their respective wives, Marsha and Debbie. Dinners out, shopping trips, and quality time together brought her great joy. She was happiest when she was with her family, especially her adored grandchildren. They enjoyed conversations filled with laughter, listening to her advice or just keeping up with current trends, often via FaceTime.
In addition to her husband, Florence was preceded in death by her mother, May Kaye and brother, Mort Kaye, both of Palm Beach, FL. She is survived by sons Harvey (Marsha) of Decatur, GA and Chet (Debbie) of Atlanta, GA, and her grandchildren Michael of Decatur, GA, Blair (Brian) and great-grandson Elliott of Brooklyn, NY, Elyse of Los Angeles, CA and Tess of Brooklyn, NY.
Memorial donations may be made to Beth David Synagogue (804 Winview Drive, Greensboro, NC 27410) or a charity of your choice
.