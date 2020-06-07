SAUSSY, Florence Florence "Bunny" Griffin Saussy, 91, of Atlanta passed away from natural causes on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Born in New York City, on July 6, 1928, to Florence Boykin Griffin and Gerald Dunn Griffin, Sr., she lived in numerous cities during the Great Depression. Her family finally settled in her mother's native city of Atlanta. She graduated from Washington Seminary and earned a degree in Journalism from the University of Georgia. She later earned a master's degree in History from Emory University. She began a teaching career at Holy Innocents' Episcopal School and in 1969 was one of the first teachers at the newly formed Galloway School, teaching English and History until her retirement in 1994. Bunny loved to travel and over the years toured much of Europe and Asia. She had a lovely voice and sang in the choir at the Cathedral of St. Philip for many years. She will be greatly missed by her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Gerald "Jerry" D. Griffin, Jr. She is survived by her children Stephen (Pam), Lynn, and Carol Saussy of Atlanta, her grandchildren Madeline Edwards of Brooklyn, NY, Steve (Kate) of Sandy Springs and Jared Saussy (Caity Cogdell) of Decatur, and three great-grandchildren, Clara, Reid, and Graham Saussy. Interment was at Arlington Memorial Park in a private graveside service attended by her family. Memorial gifts may be made to Galloway School, 215 W Wieuca Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30342.