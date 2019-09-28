|
WELLS, Florence Florence Medicia Wells (Flo) proceeded on her spiritual journey September 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 4 PM, on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel in Marietta. Preceded in heaven by her husband of 59 years, Louis J. Wells, Jr., son; Randy Wells, daughter; Susan Finley. Survivors include daughter; Debbie Phillips (Paul), granddaughters; Samantha Johnson (Bobby), Jamie Phillips, Leanne Mitchell (Gray), Robyn Baldwin (Ryan), great-grandchildren; Mary Wells Johnson, Winn Johnson, and Susan Mitchell, daughter-in-law; Linda Wells, and many cousins. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 3 until 4 PM, at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. A second service will be held at The First Church of Christ Scientist, Decatur, 446 Clairemont Ave, Decatur, GA 30030 on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Flo to the First Church of Christ Scientist Marietta, 2641 Old Sewell Rd, Marietta, GA 30068.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 28, 2019