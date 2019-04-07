Resources More Obituaries for Floyd BREESER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Floyd BREESER

Obituary Flowers BREESER, Jr., Floyd John Floyd Breeser, 91, of Atlanta, GA, died March 8, 2019. He was born July 18, 1927, in Buffalo, NY. He enlisted in the Navy on his eighteenth birthday and was stationed in the Pacific immediately following World War II. He graduated from the University of Buffalo with a degree in electrical engineering in 1950 and had a long and successful career in the HVAC control systems business. Floyd married his wife of more than 65 years, the former Caroline M. Dannebrock, in 1953. The Breesers moved to the Atlanta area for the second time in 1986 and have resided at Lenbrook, in Buckhead, since 2013. In addition to his wife, Floyd is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, David and Connie Breeser of Sandy Springs, GA, Skip and Cynthia Breeser of Atlanta, GA, Bob Breeser of Duluth, GA, Jeff Breeser of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Steve Breeser and Tuba Ozgunes of Atlanta, GA; and his grandchildren Robert Breeser of Wake Forest University and Hayley Breeser of the University of Miami. He is also survived by his brother, Jack Breeser of Glen Ellyn, IL and his sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Carl Jacobs of Getzville, NY. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers of Lenbrook and Crossroads Hospice for their compassionate care. A private family service was held at Lenbrook on March 11, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to or Crossroads Hospice, Tucker, GA. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries