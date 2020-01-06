|
|
GARRETT, M.D., Floyd P. Dr. Garrett passed from complications of cancer at Piedmont Hospital December 26th, 2019. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 22, 1943. He and his divorced mother, Helen Cochran, moved to Atlanta when was a toddler. He attended Grady High School and The Westminster School in Atlanta. He entered Emory University Medical School planning to become an internist. This would change after he graduated and entered the Navy during Vietnam where he served as a General Medical Officer and while in Viet Nam was touched and became interested in the psychological needs and problems of the soldiers. Once out of the Navy, he went into the Residency program in psychiatry at Emory. He completed his Residency and started his private practice at Georgia Baptist. Shortly after he started Behavioral Medicine Associates with his wife, Pat Jones where he had been working until shortly before his illness. Over the years, Dr. Garrett was a strong presence in the Alcohol Addiction community. He along with Henry Troutman and others, participated in countless interventions and provided help for innumerable alcoholics. His strong intellect and gentle presence along with his belief and support of AA touched many struggling people. Many have credited him for literally saving their lives. He told his own personal story at AA meetings on many occasions and it was impactful to many with his life changing wisdom and ever present sense of humor. He was a brilliant intellect. He loved reading books from Aristotle, Marcus Aurelius Dostoyesky to a fascination with the Civil War and World War I and II. He loved opera and classical music. He was also a voracious writer with his articles on Addiction published on the web site www.bma-wellness.com. These articles included "Excusess Alcoholics Make", "Intervention for Alcohol and drug dependence", "The Addict's Dilemma" and the very popular "Your First AA Meeting : An unofficial Guide for the Perplexed". There are many more on the site. People worldwide responded to Dr. Garrett's writings thanking him for his help in understanding the problems of addiction. He is survived by his wife and life partner, Pat Jones. In lieu of flowers, please make contribution to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 6, 2020