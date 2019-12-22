|
HOLLAND, Sr., Floyd Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Floyd Nelson Holland, Sr. will be held Monday, December 23, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at Elizabeth Baptist Church, 4245 Cascade Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Dr. Craig L. Oliver, Sr., pastor. Instate 9:00 AM. Interment will follow at Georgia National Cemetery. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 9:30 AM on the day of service. Today, public viewing will held 12 Noon - 6 PM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, (404) 349 - 3000, www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 22, 2019