Floyd Webb
WEBB, Floyd C.

Floyd C. Webb, 88, of Duluth, Georgia passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Burial will follow in Peachtree Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the funeral home. The full obituary and online guestbook can be found at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
NOV
4
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
NOV
4
Burial
Peachtree Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
(770) 448-5757
